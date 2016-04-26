Repair Dents and Save Money

DIY Car Dent Repair Can Save Money

Car dents are never fun. We’ve all seen them appear on our cars, trucks and SUVs. Just last week a news report was featured how consumers lose up to $500 in car value for every dent. Ouch.

One of the worst parts is when you try to repair even the smallest ding, they always look worse. A northeast car owner actually tried to repair his car dents filling them window caulk. Bad idea; first of all, the temperature variations in the northeast vary from 90 to -22 degrees Fahrenheit. So when your car begins to adjust to colder temperatures, the caulk falls out.

Recently an article on a popular automotive site suggested that only authorized car dealerships should make these types of repairs. Although it’s good advice, don’t forget to bring your wallet. Prices can range from $250 – $400 to get just a few of your car dents removed. Who has that kind of money? Most consumers struggle making their car payments every month. When you add insurance costs and gas, it adds up fast.

Do you drive a high-line import such as Mercedes, Lexus or BMW? If so, be prepared to spend even more money fixing your car body; usually they employee mechanics and body shop staff who are required to pass rigid manufacturer training for repairs. Guess who pays for that training? You do. Expect to fork over anywhere between $92 and $150 per hour.

There’s a better way. In fact, millions of consumers are looking at less-costly ways to repair their dinged, dented and scuffed cars using new technologies. For years the epoxy industry has been advertising repair putty. Although it’s been known to work, the technique is older than your father’s first car.

Powder coating has proven to be useful as well. However, what most car owners don’t know is you need to pull their dents out of the body before repairing. This is critical for a repair that will last for years. Many dent technicians don’t want you to know this next secret. For dents on doors and quarter panels, industrial-strength suction cups work nicely.

Warning: avoid trying to hammer dents out of your car body. Doing so will result in small creases in the metal which will only cause more damage to repair. Be smart; invest in learning more about how to pull dents yourself before working on the cosmetic repair process.