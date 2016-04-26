Groundbreaking Automotive Technologies

New and Exciting Automotive Technologies

As the technology within our home appliances and handheld devices rapidly advances, so does the technology of automobiles. The year 2015 marks a significant year for the automotive industry due to the abundance of technologies that have been implemented within a variety of vehicles within the past year. This will set the standards for the type of technologies that will be included within a wide selection of vehicles in 2015. Here are 3 must have automobile technologies to look out for in 2015.

Adaptive Cruise Control

If you plan on purchasing a car for your child this year, this technology is sure to appeal to you. Adaptive cruise control consists of a radar system that is embedded in the front of the vehicle that can tell the driver the specific distance between their car and a car in front of them. What makes this technology so intriguing is that it will automatically maintain a preset distance between the drivers car and a car in front of it by continuously adjusting the speed of the vehicle. In some cases it may even bring the car to a complete stop, in order for it to maintain that preset specific distance. This can prove to be especially useful for new and inexperienced drivers.

Touchscreen Infotainment System

With the introduction of touchscreen tablets, smartphones, laptops and even television screens that have been rising in popularity, it comes as no surprise that more and more automobile manufacturers are ditching the traditional entertainment systems and instead replacing them with one that can be controlled via touch screen. With a touchscreen infotainment, you can check the weather, movie listings, radio, fuel prices, sports schedule, vehicle settings, enable hands free calling and a wide variety of other settings, via touchscreen interface.

Night Vision/Nighttime Pedestrian Identifier

How many times have you been in a predicament, whereby the illumination from your headlights was rather ineffective due to severe weather conditions such as a rain/snow storm or fog at nighttime. Wouldn’t it have been nice if there was some way for you to see pedestrians and other objects, regardless of how snowy, rainy or foggy it may be at night time? No more worries.

One of the interesting technologies that has been sparking the interest of many car owners is Night View Assist. Said in simple terms, Night View Assist can give the driver a dashboard display of pedestrians, objects and other vehicles that are in front of it, regardless of the weather conditions or level of illumination that is available. Meaning that, the system not only gives you an heads up display of pedestrians and other vehicles, it is so advanced that the dashboard will also display the direction that the pedestrian is going as well.